Gulf Water Security at risk as Iran attacks Kuwait Desalination Plant

KUWAIT CITY – Arab nation Kuwait which is entirely dependent on desalination for its drinking water, faced deadly blow as Iranian strike hit one of its major power and water plants, killing an Indian worker.

A service building at a major Kuwaiti power and water desalination facility comes under Iranian strike, authorities said, adding that emergency and technical teams acted immediately, activating contingency plans to contain the damage and secure the site.

The country’s electricity and water networks continue to operate normally. The critical infrastructure in Gulf, particularly desalination plants that supply nearly all of Kuwait’s drinking water, is increasingly vulnerable. Tehran has been escalating strikes on Gulf states despite international condemnation, targeting airports, oil facilities, and water plants alike.

Kuwait’s utilities backbone relies on major integrated power and desalination plants at Shuaiba, Doha, Sabiya, and Al Zour. The nation depends heavily on these facilities, producing roughly 90% of its potable water from seawater.

The broader Gulf region is among the most water-stressed in the world. Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar rank among the five most critically water-scarce nations, while the Middle East holds just 2% of the world’s renewable freshwater. Experts warn that by 2050, the entire population could face acute water shortages.

Desalination is important as some 5,000 plants across Middle East produce more than 40 percent of global capacity, according to a 2026 study in npj Clean Water. Any disruption in Kuwait could have immediate consequences, given the country’s limited freshwater reserves.