Hakeem Easy Finance joins RawalPindiz as ethical finance partner

ISLAMABAD – Hakeem, the Shariah-compliant ethical finance platform built to serve the everyday needs of the people, has partnered with RawalPindiz as its Official Ethical Finance Partner, bringing together two brands united by a common purpose: empowering the masses.

The collaboration was announced and signed off by CEO Hakeem, Noshad Minhas and RawalPindiz President and Mentor, Inzimam-ul-Haq.

At its core, RawalPindiz represents the spirit, energy, and aspirations of the people. It is a team that speaks to the wider public, passionate, grounded, and deeply connected to the masses. In much the same way, Hakeem was created to make Shariah-compliant, ethical, and accessible financing available to those who have long remained underserved by conventional financial systems.

This partnership is rooted in that natural alignment.

As a brand, Hakeem is committed to enabling financial access through Shariah-compliant, inclusive, and responsible solutions designed for real people and real needs. Hakeem Easy Finance covers the credit starved communities in Pakistan, with ethical financing as the sole Shariah-compliant nano-finance provider, with legitimacy from SECP. By partnering with RawalPindiz, Hakeem is reinforcing its belief that financial empowerment should not be limited to a few, but made possible for the many.

Speaking on the partnership, a Hakeem CEO, Noshad Minhas said:

“Hakeem and RawalPindiz are a natural fit because both brands are built around the same audience, the masses. RawalPindiz carries the energy, pride, and passion of the people, while Hakeem exists to support those very people with Shariah-compliant ethical financial solutions that are accessible, relevant, and designed around their realities. This partnership is about backing a platform that reflects the communities we aim to serve every day.”

Through this collaboration, Hakeem aims to deepen its connection with audiences across Pakistan by aligning with a brand that resonates widely and authentically. The partnership will also help strengthen Hakeem’s mission of positioning Shariah-compliant ethical finance as a practical, empowering tool for individuals and families seeking greater financial ease and opportunity.

As RawalPindiz continues to grow as a team with strong public appeal, Hakeem’s presence alongside it marks more than a sponsorship, it reflects a shared philosophy of inclusion, accessibility, and belief in the power of the people.

Together, Hakeem and RawalPindiz look forward to building a partnership that is energetic, meaningful, and rooted in the communities they both represent.