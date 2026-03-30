Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to get Rain, Storms later This Week

KARACHI – Residents of Karachi can expect warm and slightly humid conditions on Monday and Tuesday, with the mercury reaching a maximum of 32°C, but the city will get rain later this week.

As of March 30, the humidity remains elevated at 61%, adding a touch of mugginess to the city’s atmosphere. According to the latest forecast, temperatures in Karachi are set to rise gradually.

On Monday, Partly cloudy skies with temperatures between 30°C and 32°C. Clear and sunny conditions, with highs ranging from 31°C to 33°C expected on Tuesday while Partly cloudy weather will takeover before downpour on Thursday.

Meanwhile, across the province, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in most districts on Monday. However, some areas including Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, and Umerkot may experience rain, windstorms, or thunderstorms.

A westerly wave affecting the upper and central regions of Pakistan is expected to persist until March 31. This system is bringing widespread rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper and Central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with isolated showers in Northeastern Balochistan and Southern Punjab.

There is also possibility of heavy rainfall and isolated hailstorms in these areas. Southeastern Sindh may witness sporadic rain, wind, or thunderstorms during this period.

Residents across the country are urged to remain alert to changing weather conditions and take precautions against potential heat stress and sudden storms.