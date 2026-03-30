Pak Deputy Pm Dar Heads To Beijing To Open Door For Us Iran Talks

ISLAMABAD – A day after suffering a hairline fracture at the MoFA reception, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is heading to Beijing on March 31 to discuss ways for China and Pakistan to jointly support potential US-Iran negotiations.

Dar’s visit comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf and growing fears of wider regional instability and disruption to global energy supplies.

The trip follows high-stakes four-country meeting in Islamabad, which Dar chaired alongside foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt. Officials described the gathering as the most coordinated regional push yet to de-escalate the conflict, now entering its fourth week.

The ministers warned of “devastating impact on lives and livelihoods” and agreed that the war benefits no one, only bringing death and destruction.

Dar briefed the visiting ministers on Pakistan’s readiness to host direct US-Iran talks, receiving full support for the initiative. While no firm date has been set, the diplomatic momentum reflects a rare opportunity to create conditions for structured negotiations, though developments on the battlefield continue to influence timing.

Beijing strongly endorsed Islamabad’s role and encouraged Iran to engage in dialogue. Dar’s upcoming Beijing visit is expected to build on recent conversations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, exploring coordinated efforts to support a diplomatic path forward. Speculation of an immediate US-Iran meeting now appears unlikely.

A key focus of the Islamabad discussions was ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international trade route. Iran has agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistan-flagged vessels to transit the waterway, and the four nations plan to form a senior-level committee to coordinate ongoing de-escalation measures.

Deputy premier also held private talks with his Saudi, Turkish, and Egyptian counterparts to align positions and advance diplomatic strategies. The visiting ministers also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stressed Pakistan’s commitment to uniting Islamic nations, ending hostilities, and stabilizing maritime routes.