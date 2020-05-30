Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam
Web Desk
12:01 PM | 30 May, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district in occupied Kashmir today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanpora area of the district.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

More From This Category
Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in ...
09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record ...
09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to ...
08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
This Chinese devoted 3 years of his life to boost ...
07:06 PM | 30 May, 2020
First bulk cargo ship reaches at Gwadar port: ...
05:46 PM | 30 May, 2020
UK to provide further support Pakistan in fight ...
05:39 PM | 30 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr