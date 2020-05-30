Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam
12:01 PM | 30 May, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district in occupied Kashmir today (Saturday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanpora area of the district.
The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.
The operation continued till last reports came in.
- Coronavirus cases soar above 6 million worldwide11:28 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in London, take Twitter by ...09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record daily deaths from ...09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
- PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to rest in Karachi08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
- First Covid-19 death reported among KP nurses07:20 PM | 30 May, 2020
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, says Forbes03:09 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani ...05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020