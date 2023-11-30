Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday after registering consecutive gains in previous couple of days.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price stands at Rs221,000 while the 10-gram price is unchanged as Rs189,472.

In international market, the prices of the precious metal went up by $2 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with international upward trend on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went up by Rs2,600 to settle at Rs221,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,229 to reach Rs189,472.