Keune celebrates 30-year journey in Pakistan with glamorous event

ISLAMABAD – Keune Hair Cosmetics celebrated an incredible 30-year journey in Pakistan with a glamorous event at a hotel in Islamabad.

The night brought together icons of beauty, fashion, and artistry, with notable appearances by Keune’s CEO Eelco Keune, Global Export Manager Roel Muller, and Global Ambassador Boris Obreski.

Keune Pakistan’s Founder Ghulam Abbas Rehmani as well as top fashion designer Ali Xeeshan and makeup artist Faiza also joined the event.

The event was a vibrant tribute to Keune’s commitment to quality, innovation, and empowering beauty professionals in Pakistan.

Several celebrities and models also enthralled the participants with their stunning performances at the event

Talking to media, Ghulam Abbas Rehmani appreciated his team for their hard work to make Keune number one cosmetic company in Pakistan.

Director Marketing Arooza Abbas said Keune is the first company which organized special classes for beauticians in Pakistan. She said the company believes in empowering women in the country.

Keune Pakistan earned two global awards this year – Best Comeback Award Globally and Top 10 Sales Award 2024.