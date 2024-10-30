Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Digging ceremony marks beginning of 18 Park Residence: A new era of urban living in Lahore

LAHORE – A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the launch of 18 Park Residence, a pioneering residential development by Alif Holdings located on Main Canal Road near Bahria Town Lahore, featuring private pools in every apartment.

Spanning an area of 4 kanals and set to rise 17 stories, this ambitious project introduces a new concept of urban living, promising a vibrant community of over 215 apartments. The construction is expected to be completed within 3.5 years, bringing a fresh, modern housing option to a prime location with easy access to the Ring Road and Motorway.

18 Park Residence emphasizes bringing high-end, world-class amenities within reach of the middle class. In a first for Pakistan, the project features apartments with private swimming pools, whether in a 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom unit. This feature and various modern conveniences aim to provide residents with a living experience that combines comfort, luxury, and privacy.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Saljouk, Director of Finance & Development at Alif Holdings, said, “We have designed 18 Park Residence to be budget-friendly without compromising quality. With prices starting from 11.5 million PKR, our vision is to create a space where middle-class families can access high-quality living. Each apartment is thoughtfully crafted to provide a spacious and sophisticated environment, complete with modern fixtures and finishes that combine style and functionality.”

18 Park Residence also presents a promising investment opportunity. With expected returns on investment ranging between 25% to 30%, it appeals to investors looking for lucrative capital and rental gains. Backed by Alif Holdings’ history of successful projects, the development is a wise investment choice for those seeking long-term value.

The project’s strategic location on Main Canal Road enhances its appeal, offering residents quick and easy access to key areas like Bahria Town, the Ring Road, and the Motorway. This makes commuting to various parts of Lahore convenient and positions 18 Park Residence as a well-connected hub for urban living.

As construction begins, 18 Park Residence is set to redefine urban living in Lahore. It will blend accessibility, strategic location, luxury, and affordability, establishing a new benchmark for future developments in the region. The digging ceremony marked the start of construction and the beginning of a new chapter in urban living for Lahore.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 30 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search