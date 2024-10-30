Digging ceremony marks beginning of 18 Park Residence: A new era of urban living in Lahore

LAHORE – A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the launch of 18 Park Residence, a pioneering residential development by Alif Holdings located on Main Canal Road near Bahria Town Lahore, featuring private pools in every apartment.

Spanning an area of 4 kanals and set to rise 17 stories, this ambitious project introduces a new concept of urban living, promising a vibrant community of over 215 apartments. The construction is expected to be completed within 3.5 years, bringing a fresh, modern housing option to a prime location with easy access to the Ring Road and Motorway.

18 Park Residence emphasizes bringing high-end, world-class amenities within reach of the middle class. In a first for Pakistan, the project features apartments with private swimming pools, whether in a 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom unit. This feature and various modern conveniences aim to provide residents with a living experience that combines comfort, luxury, and privacy.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Saljouk, Director of Finance & Development at Alif Holdings, said, “We have designed 18 Park Residence to be budget-friendly without compromising quality. With prices starting from 11.5 million PKR, our vision is to create a space where middle-class families can access high-quality living. Each apartment is thoughtfully crafted to provide a spacious and sophisticated environment, complete with modern fixtures and finishes that combine style and functionality.”

18 Park Residence also presents a promising investment opportunity. With expected returns on investment ranging between 25% to 30%, it appeals to investors looking for lucrative capital and rental gains. Backed by Alif Holdings’ history of successful projects, the development is a wise investment choice for those seeking long-term value.

The project’s strategic location on Main Canal Road enhances its appeal, offering residents quick and easy access to key areas like Bahria Town, the Ring Road, and the Motorway. This makes commuting to various parts of Lahore convenient and positions 18 Park Residence as a well-connected hub for urban living.

As construction begins, 18 Park Residence is set to redefine urban living in Lahore. It will blend accessibility, strategic location, luxury, and affordability, establishing a new benchmark for future developments in the region. The digging ceremony marked the start of construction and the beginning of a new chapter in urban living for Lahore.