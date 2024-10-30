Punjab Minority Card scheme – Launch date, per quarter installment

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced that government will launch the minority card for deserving families across the province.

She made the announcement while addressing a ceremony related to Hindu festival Diwali in Lahore on Wednesday.

Referring minorities as crown of her head, the chief minister has emphasized deep respect and commitment to their welfare.

Wishing happy Diwali to Hindu community, Maryam Nawaz announced Rs15,000 per family for fourteen hundred Hindu families as a gift.

Punjab Minority Card Scheme

The chief minster announced that the scheme will be launched for deserving minority families on 20th of December across the province.

Per Quarter Installment

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said that each deserving family will be given Rs10,500 per quarter as cash assistance under the minority card scheme.