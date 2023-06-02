Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directs Gucci videos with Alia Bhatt, Julia Roberts and Idris Elba

Renowned Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a recipient of two Academy Awards, has teamed up with Gucci to kick-start a new decade of support for gender equality.

In a press release, it was announced that the brand would launch an impactful video series and reinvigorate the Gucci CHIME campaign.

Directed by Chinoy herself, the video series brings together influential figures such as Annie Lennox, Halle Bailey, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Alia Bhatt, Serena Williams, John Legend and Gucci CHIME co-founder Salma Hayek Pinault. Each participant shares their unique perspective on equality, contributing to the campaign's overarching mission.

Sharing her experience creating the videos on Instagram, the filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed documentary "Saving Face" revealed that every conversation during the filming process concluded with a shared determination to push for a world that embraces gender equality.

In the caption, Sharmeen asked, "In the fight for a more gender-equal world, who do you chime for?" Actor Nadia Hussain promptly replied in the comments, "I chime for world peace! And the prosperity of this country!"

Sharmeen expressed how the campaign's objective resonates with her work, stating in a press release, "The commitment of Gucci CHIME to amplify voices over the last decade speaks to me and my work. Each film in this new series is an important reminder of why we need to champion the voices of those who are working to create change."

She expressed the hope that this campaign would reignite conversations globally, inspiring everyone to feel an urgent need to contribute towards a more gender-equal future.

The video series includes a diverse lineup of participants, such as Aditi Mayer, Alia Bhatt, Amanda Nguyen, Annie Lennox, Ayaka Miyoshi, Ayshka Najib, Bethann Hardison, Cacille Ealy, Chiara Ferragni, Cindi Leive, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Diandra Marizet Esparza, Florence Welch, Halle Bailey, Idris Elba, Jaha Dukureh, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Legend, Julia Garner, Julia Roberts, Marco Bizzarri, Maryangel Garcia-Ramos, Mona Sinha, Neda Semnani, Paula Avila-Guillen, Sabrina Elba, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samira Nasr, Serena Williams, Sima Bahous, Sinéad Burke, Tanya Compas, Valkyrie and Vee Kativhu.

The Gucci CHIME campaign was founded 10 years ago by Gucci, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Salma Hayek Pinault. In 2013, to commemorate this milestone, Gucci hosted The Sound of Change: Live, a global concert event in London. The concert, featuring prominent artists such as Beyoncé, Florence Welch, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez, was broadcasted to an audience of one billion and raised $3.9 million to support girls and women worldwide.

Over the past decade, the Gucci CHIME campaign has raised an impressive $21.5 million, positively impacting the lives of 635,000 girls and women through more than 500 projects across 92 countries.

In collaboration with the Pakistani director, Gucci has created 35 additional videos that amplify the voices advocating for gender equality. These videos can be streamed on their official social channels and YouTube accounts.

Accompanied by Beyoncé's empowering song "Freedom" from her visual album "Lemonade," the videos pay tribute to her enduring role in the campaign and her unwavering commitment to freedom and equality.