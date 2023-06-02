Jibran Nasir returns home hours after he was 'abducted' in Karachi

KARACHI – Prominent Pakistani rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir returned home on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly abducted by unknown men in the port city.

The development comes hours after his celebrity wife, Mansha Pasha, said they were returning home from dinner when some men forcibly took Nasir away.

“We were returning home from dinner when a white Vigo intercepted our car and almost smashed into it. Around 15 men in plainclothes forcibly took him away. They were carrying pistols,” she said in her video message, tearfully calling for Nasir’s safe return.

Appealing for public support, Pasha asked people to stand in solidarity with her husband and pray for his safe and early return.

The TV star later filed a police complaint, demanding action against the unidentified people who took her husband away.

Nasir, 36, had in the past contested National Assembly elections from Karachi and is considered one of the most vocal persons against rights violations in Pakistan.

The news of Nasir’s 'abduction' spread quickly, prompting numerous people and rights groups to condemn the incident.

Expressing their concerns, they demanded safe and immediate release of Nasir.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its concern through a tweet saying, “HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of the abduction of lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir by unknown armed persons in Karachi. We demand his immediate and safe recovery, and that those responsible for the abduction be held accountable under the law.”