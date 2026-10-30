Electricity consumers may face higher tariff during winter months; here’s why

ISLAMABAD – Electricity consumers across Pakistan could face a fresh financial burden during the coming winter months, as power tariff is expected to rise significantly between December and February, according to reports.

Reports said fuel price adjustments (FPA) could increase by two to three times during these three months, potentially resulting in higher electricity bills for consumers.

The expected increase has been linked to rising prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), coal and other fuels, which are pushing up the cost of electricity generation.

Officials said local gas availability for power plants could also become a major challenge during winter, as domestic gas supplies are often insufficient to meet household demand during the colder months.

Meanwhile, lower hydropower generation in winter could force power producers to rely more heavily on expensive fuels to maintain electricity production.

Higher international fuel prices are also expected to contribute to increased fuel price adjustments, adding further pressure on electricity consumers.

Reports added that authorities had previously made efforts to limit the impact of fuel costs through measures that included two-hour load management and other steps to control the financial burden.

However, rising international fuel prices, particularly LNG, have made the outlook for electricity costs more challenging.