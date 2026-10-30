Singer Humaira Channa’s car stolen in Karachi’s Bahadurabad

KARACHI – The vehicle of renowned singer Humaira Channa has been stolen near Char Minar Chowrangi in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, prompting police to register a theft case at the New Town police station.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the vehicle theft and sought reports from the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) and District East.

The home minister has directed the relevant authorities to take immediate measures to trace and recover the stolen vehicle and ensure the arrest of those involved.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the suspects and recover the vehicle.