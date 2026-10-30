Driver booked for raping 8-year-old domestic worker in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Police have registered a case against a driver for allegedly raping an eight-year-old domestic worker in Faisalabad.

According to police, the suspect, who worked as a driver at the same residence as the victims, allegedly assaulted the girl before throwing her onto a neighbour’s rooftop and fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment following the incident.

The accused, who worked as a driver, escaped after the alleged assault, prompting police to launch a search operation to arrest him.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, another disturbing case of sexual assault has been reported as a mosque prayer leader has been accused of sexually abusing students.

The suspect, identified as Ammar Imtiaz, has been taken into custody after Phagwari police received complaint against him. Authorities registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations, while medical examinations of three children set to help establish evidence.

Police registered FIR No. 145/26 against the suspect at Phagwari Police Station. Seven children have so far been identified as alleged victims, although the allegations remain under investigation.

The suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation to sexually abusing multiple children. However, this claim has not been independently verified, and the allegations have yet to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings.

According to the available information, Imtiaz had been serving as the imam of a local mosque for the past three years. He was also reportedly teaching children to recite the Holy Quran, placing him in a position of trust within the local community.

Police are now investigating the allegations and collecting evidence, including through the planned medical examinations of three children. Further details about the alleged incidents and the children identified in the case are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.