Punjab reports over 10,000 new pink eye cases in a day amid conjunctivitis outbreak

LAHORE – Over 10,000 new cases of pink eye were reported during the last 24 hours (Saturday) across Punjab as medical experts fear further hike in the number of contagious diseases in the coming days.

Data shared by the provincial health department shows that conjunctivitis, which causes inflammation of the eye, rapidly sweeping throughout the country’s most populated region.

At least 10,269 cases were reported in the region while Bahawalpur remained the most-hit area with over 1,500 cases in a day. Around 1,132 cases were reported in Faisalabad, 1,048 in Multan, and 452 cases emerged in Lahore.

So far, 94,795 individuals have been infected with the eye infection and the health department issued directions to eye surgeons to stay alert 24/7 until the spread is controlled.

Schools to open on Monday

Earlier this week, the government closed all state-run and private schools in Punjab for four days to curb the spread of contagious infection.

As people of all age groups are being affected, school-going children have been complaining of eye infections, and there are reports that school administrations are allowing students to stay home as soon as they contract the disease.

How to stay safe from pink eye

Infected individuals are advised to use the recommended eye drops and clean eyes with tissues. It is said that applying cold water to the infected eyes provides some respite from the discomfort.

However, precautionary measures are crucial to stop the spread of the disease.

Doctors have advised the infected individuals to follow stringent cleanliness standards, including segregating their personal belongings like towels and toiletries.

Contrary to the popular belief, experts say the virus does not spread through simple eye contact but rather by direct contact with the infected person's ocular secretions. A notable finding says that red eyes frequently co-occur with cold, flu and cough symptoms.

Doctors also provided important guidance on reducing the risk of transmission in homes and places of employment. People can significantly lower their risk of transmitting the virus by practising good personal hygiene and avoiding using shared items. A crucial line of defence is proper hand washing before using eye drops, followed by cautious application.