Search

Sports

Pakistan campaign ends with silver as India win squash final at Asian Games 2023

03:23 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
Pakistan campaign ends with silver as India win squash final at Asian Games 2023
Source: Twitter

HANGZHOU – Pakistan team on Saturday ended with silver medal after losing the final of squash event to India at ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

In three-round match, India took 2-1 lead to clinch the gold medal. Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal took a strong start as he won the first round by defeating Mahesh Mangaonkar.

However, Asim Khan and Noor Zaman faced defeat in second and third round despite showing impressive performance till final game of the third round.

A day earlier, Pakistan team beat Hong Kong to qualify for final of squash team event. Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal powered Pakistan to a 2-1 victory while Asim Khan lost in a close match.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan men’s squash team qualified for the semi-final round of the Asian Games 2023 after beating India.

Chinese President 19th Asian Games opened two-week multisport extravaganza on Saturday in Hangzhou as thousands of athletes from across the globe are competing in 40 sports for 481 gold medals.

Asian Games 2023: Pakistan reach squash final for the first time in 13 years

Facebook Comments

Sports

12:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

World Cup 2023: Australia, Netherlands to lock horns in warm-up ...

10:42 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

India opt to bat against England but rain delays warm-up match - ...

11:30 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Three Pakistan vs India matches tomorrow

09:32 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Zaka Ashraf thanks India for warm welcoming Pakistan's World Cup squad

11:09 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Pakistani shooter Kishmala Talat wins bronze in Asian Games 2023

06:25 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Two Pakistanis named in star-studded panel of commentators for World ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:23 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Pakistan campaign ends with silver as India win squash final at Asian Games 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 30 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: