Pakistan campaign ends with silver as India win squash final at Asian Games 2023

HANGZHOU – Pakistan team on Saturday ended with silver medal after losing the final of squash event to India at ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

In three-round match, India took 2-1 lead to clinch the gold medal. Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal took a strong start as he won the first round by defeating Mahesh Mangaonkar.

However, Asim Khan and Noor Zaman faced defeat in second and third round despite showing impressive performance till final game of the third round.

A day earlier, Pakistan team beat Hong Kong to qualify for final of squash team event. Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal powered Pakistan to a 2-1 victory while Asim Khan lost in a close match.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan men’s squash team qualified for the semi-final round of the Asian Games 2023 after beating India.

Chinese President 19th Asian Games opened two-week multisport extravaganza on Saturday in Hangzhou as thousands of athletes from across the globe are competing in 40 sports for 481 gold medals.