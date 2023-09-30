Soldier martyred, terrorist ringleader killed in two KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and a key terrorist leader was gunned down by armed forces in two different operations in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said On the night between September 28 and 29, two clashes between security forces and the terrorists occurred.

It said the first intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Katalang area of the Mardan district, and a notorious militant named Faisal was eliminated. He was involved in anti-state activities and wanted by law enforcement agencies, the ISPR said.

ISPR said arms and ammunition were also recovered during the IBO.

The second military engagement occurred in the Parachinar area of the Kurram district, and Lance Naik Ghairat Khan embraced martyrdom. The 33-year-old martyr was a resident of Kurram district.

The military’s media wing said security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of the brave sons of the soil strengthen the peace resolve.