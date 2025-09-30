Ex-fiancée of Ayeza Khan’s brother makes serious allegations on social media

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, known for her graceful presence in the entertainment industry, is now embroiled in a controversy following serious allegations made by her brother’s alleged ex-fiancée, Aruba Tariq.

Currently, Ayeza is making headlines due to her brother Ahad’s wedding celebrations, which have been the talk of the town, especially for their vibrant ceremonies and Ayeza’s stunning outfits. Videos of Ayeza Khan enjoying the joyous moments with her family are circulating widely on social media. However, things took a turn when Aruba Tariq, claiming to be Ahad’s former fiancée, made grave accusations against Ayeza and her family.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Aruba Tariq alleged that she and Ahad were once in love, with Ahad proposing marriage and preparations for the wedding already underway.

However, she claimed the engagement was called off later. Aruba further accused Ahad of being dishonest and alleges that the entire Khan family is disconnected from the truth. According to her, the family doesn’t treat their domestic workers well, which is why they have a high turnover of staff.

Aruba also claimed that Ayeza Khan dominates the family, with every decision being made according to her will. She even suggested that Ahad, despite not having completed his education beyond graduation, lied to her, claiming he was a business graduate while, in reality, “Wo behen k tukron per pal raha hai” (He depends entirely on his sister Ayeza for financial support).

Additionally, Aruba Tariq claimed that Ahad had a past relationship with actress Sarah Khan. However, she praised actor Danish Taimoor, calling him an honorable and respectable person, stating that he has no involvement in these matters.