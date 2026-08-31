Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football

Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 39.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Messi described the decision as painful but said he believed it was the right time to step away from the national team.

Messi’s final international appearance came in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain. He ended his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals for Argentina.

Messi made his senior debut for Argentina in 2005 and went on to lead the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and two Copa América triumphs. His retirement brings an end to a 21-year international career that established him as one of the greatest footballers in history.