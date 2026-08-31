Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs342.79 Per Litre after another hike

Pakistani government has announced new prices for petroleum products, giving motorists a mixed shock ahead of the new month.

A notification issued by the Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy said petrol has been increased by 77 paisas per litre, while the price of diesel has been cut by Rs1.03 per litre.

Following the revision, the new petrol price stands at Rs342.79 per litre, up from Rs342.02. The new diesel price has been fixed at Rs370.41 per litre, compared with Rs371.44 previously.

The revised prices will take effect from midnight tonight and will remain applicable until September 1.