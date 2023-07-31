BISE Sargodha announces Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Sargodha has announced Matric results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

The candidates can check the results here http://119.159.230.2/biseresultday2/resultday2.aspx

Check result in BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2023 Gazette

How to check BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800290.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, DG Khan boards will also announce the results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.