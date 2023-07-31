USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.

More to follow...