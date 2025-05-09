Ministry of Economic Affair’s X account hacked

ISLAMABAD – The social media account of the Ministry of Economic Affairs on X platform, formerly Twitter, was hacked in a late night cyberattack.

After the attack, the hackers shared some inappropriate messages, leaving the Pakistani social media users confused.

The ministry has now issued an official statement, confirming the hacking attack. However, it has distanced itself from the posts shared on its X accounts.

The account has now been recovered but it has been deactivated temporarily.

Two days ago, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) issued an important advisory in light of cyberattacks following Indian aggression in the country.

The advisory issued by NCERT stated that the aim of the cyberattacks is to target Pakistan’s vital networks. The hostile elements are taking advantage of the current situation to spread misinformation through cyberattacks.

The advisory further explained that these elements are misleading the public through deceptive messages, phishing schemes, and false stories.

Meanwhile, misleading messages regarding the destruction of Pakistani fighter jets and alleged attacks by Pakistan on Indian Punjab and occupied Kashmir are being spread on Indian media and social media, which has been strongly denied by Pakistani authorities.