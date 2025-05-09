Chinese influencers mock India with viral song after Rafale jets shot down

In a surprising turn of online diplomacy, Chinese social media influencers have joined the digital chorus trolling India after the destruction of three Rafale fighter jets by Pakistan. A humorous video mocking the loss has gone viral across platforms, drawing reactions from audiences in both China and Pakistan.

The video shows Chinese influencers wearing turbans styled to resemble Indian headgear, adorned with miniature symbolic fighter jets. Singing in their native language, the group sarcastically laments India’s failed air assault and the destruction of its multi-billion-dollar Rafale fleet.

The lyrics mockingly state:

“I bought a plane, it got beaten badly…

What a shame, all the jets are gone…

Not a single one returned home, nine billion rupees wasted…

Now everyone online is laughing at us, how humiliating!”

The satirical performance has quickly gained traction online, especially among Pakistani users, who flooded the comments with praise for China’s unexpected trolling of India. One Pakistani user commented, “The Chinese are mocking the Rafale disaster even more savagely than we are!”

Another post read, “For the first time in history, French Rafales and Israeli drones have been taken down—this is a monumental victory for Pakistan’s J-10C, co-developed with China. No wonder the Chinese are celebrating too; it boosts their aircraft’s global reputation.”

Yet another user noted, “No one could’ve trolled Rafale’s destruction like the Chinese just did.”

The trolling comes in the wake of India’s missile strikes on five locations in Pakistan, which were swiftly met with a retaliatory response by the Pakistan Air Force. In the counteroffensive, Pakistan shot down five Indian aircraft, including three French-made Rafale fighter jets.