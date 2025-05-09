Following a significant military setback, Indian forces have resorted to unprovoked aggression by targeting civilian populations along the Line of Control (LoC), killing at least five Pakistani civilians and injuring seven others, according to security sources.

The cross-border firing reportedly occurred in the areas of Hajira, Forward Kahuta, and Khuiratta, where Indian troops used heavy artillery against non-combatant residents, a clear violation of international norms.

Security officials confirmed that the Pakistan Army responded effectively, silencing the Indian artillery positions. “Indian forces are using heavy weaponry against civilian populations, a grave escalation,” sources said.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have intensified in recent days. The latest aggression comes in the wake of India losing five fighter jets, including three Rafale aircraft, in recent military engagements. In response, India has increasingly relied on unmanned aerial assaults.

Over the past 48 hours, Pakistani forces have successfully downed 35 Israeli-made Herop drones sent by India in an apparent shift to drone warfare tactics.

Speaking from Washington, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, condemned India’s continuous hostility, now in its third consecutive day. “India should not assume that Pakistan will remain silent in the face of such aggression,” he asserted.

The situation along the LoC remains tense, with Pakistan urging the international community to take immediate notice of India’s repeated violations and targeting of civilian lives.