Pakistan extends ban travelling via Kartarpur corridor for two more weeks
Web Desk
01:11 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Pakistan extends ban travelling via Kartarpur corridor for two more weeks
ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has extended the ban on Pakistani nationals from travelling via Kartarpur corridor for two more weeks.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the entry of the visitors from Pakistani side in the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdawara, Narowal has been banned to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, in line with the decision taken by National Security Committee to tackle pandemic.

