Zara Noor Abbas shows off her singing skills in latest video

Pakistani entertainment industry's budding actress, Zara Noor Abbas, has proven her mettle in many commercially successful drama serials and films.
Apart from her successful acting career, the 33-year-old star is now trying her luck in singing. She is blessed with multitudes of talent and a soothing voice. She often shares snippets of herself singing songs on social media platforms and her latest post was no less than a treat for her diehard fans.
Presenting her rendition of the celebrated gazal, Niyat e Shauq Bhar Na Jaye, Abbas bewitched millions of her social media followers on multiple platforms.
Taking to Instagram to share a small clip of herself singing along with her mother and actress Asma Abbas, known for her impeccable acting in the blockbuster drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and her aunt Bushra Ansari in the background, Abbas' post has received more than 52k likes.
"It’s odd that I’ve never been able to fathom why I feel so alive around/with music. Why is it that it makes me emote organically every time I have to go in a different dimension to entertain my thoughts - or right before going into a scene," Abbas said in the caption.
"UNTILL, I finally realised that; I AM MUSIC," the Deewar-e-Shab star enthusiastically exclaimed.
"Which then means, i gotta be friends with all the instruments that make me feel closer to me. Starting with the Guitar - full fledge lessons will be in flow soon. ( InshaAllah ) Tab tak keh leeye, ghalati maaf, " the Dharkan actress added.
"P.S Amma and I sang after AGES - that too one of my favourites. WITH few of my favourites," the Love Life Ka Law actress concluded.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)
Social media users were in awe of Abbas' soulful vocals as they flooded the comments section with praises.
Actress Hareem Farooq also commented on her post showing love to her industry peer.
On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in Qaid, Ehd-e-Wafa, Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum and Jhoom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,525
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.