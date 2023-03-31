Zara Noor Abbas shows off her singing skills in latest video

Pakistani entertainment industry's budding actress, Zara Noor Abbas, has proven her mettle in many commercially successful drama serials and films.

Apart from her successful acting career, the 33-year-old star is now trying her luck in singing. She is blessed with multitudes of talent and a soothing voice. She often shares snippets of herself singing songs on social media platforms and her latest post was no less than a treat for her diehard fans.

Presenting her rendition of the celebrated gazal, Niyat e Shauq Bhar Na Jaye, Abbas bewitched millions of her social media followers on multiple platforms.

Taking to Instagram to share a small clip of herself singing along with her mother and actress Asma Abbas, known for her impeccable acting in the blockbuster drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and her aunt Bushra Ansari in the background, Abbas' post has received more than 52k likes.

"It’s odd that I’ve never been able to fathom why I feel so alive around/with music. Why is it that it makes me emote organically every time I have to go in a different dimension to entertain my thoughts - or right before going into a scene," Abbas said in the caption.

"UNTILL, I finally realised that; I AM MUSIC," the Deewar-e-Shab star enthusiastically exclaimed.

"Which then means, i gotta be friends with all the instruments that make me feel closer to me. Starting with the Guitar - full fledge lessons will be in flow soon. ( InshaAllah ) Tab tak keh leeye, ghalati maaf, " the Dharkan actress added.

"P.S Amma and I sang after AGES - that too one of my favourites. WITH few of my favourites," the Love Life Ka Law actress concluded.

Social media users were in awe of Abbas' soulful vocals as they flooded the comments section with praises.

Actress Hareem Farooq also commented on her post showing love to her industry peer.

On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in Qaid, Ehd-e-Wafa, Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum and Jhoom.