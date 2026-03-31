China, Pakistan present joint five-point plan for Middle East peace

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met in Beijing, where they held detailed discussions on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both countries presented a joint five-point proposal aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

China and Pakistan emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and efforts to prevent further escalation, stressing that humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach all affected areas.

The two sides also called for the prompt initiation of peace talks to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and security of Iran and Gulf countries. They supported all parties in pursuing peaceful resolution through dialogue and urged restraint from the use or threat of force.

Both countries highlighted the importance of protecting civilians and non-military targets during conflict. They called for an immediate halt to attacks on critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, water supplies, and peaceful nuclear installations, and stressed full compliance with international humanitarian law.

China and Pakistan also underscored the need to ensure the safety of ships and crews in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for the secure and swift passage of commercial and civilian vessels and the early normalization of maritime routes.

Furthermore, both sides stressed the importance of multilateral efforts, supporting a stronger role for the United Nations and calling for cooperation to establish a comprehensive peace framework based on the UN Charter and international law.

They reiterated that sustainable peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar arrived in China on an official visit, where he was warmly received. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that China and Pakistan share similar positions on key international and regional issues, reflecting their close diplomatic coordination.

The enduring all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China remains strong, with regular consultations and close coordination on regional and global matters.

Previously, Pakistan hosted a key meeting in Islamabad involving the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Türkiye, where efforts to reduce regional tensions were reviewed. Discussions focused on achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace in the Middle East, with consensus on resolving conflicts through dialogue.