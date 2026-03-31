Gold prices hike by Rs2,800 in Pakistan – Check per tola rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,800 to reach Rs478,762.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,501 to close at Rs410,461 in Pakistan.

The yellow commodity registered an increase of $28 in international bullion market where per ounce is being traded for $4,560.

Silver prices also witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistan with per tola rate soaring to Rs7,784 after an increase of Rs260.

Oil prices showed sharp swings on Tuesday as traders balanced hopes that US President Donald Trump might end military action against Iran with concerns over potential supply disruptions from a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Brent crude for May delivery rose 65 cents, or 0.58%, reaching $113.43 per barrel at 0655 GMT, after fluctuating between a 2% gain and a 1% drop during the session. The May contract is set to expire Tuesday, while the more actively traded June contract was priced at $107.31, according to reuters.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May increased by 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $102.90 per barrel, recovering from earlier losses to touch its highest level since March 9.