Tamkenat condemns Firdous Jamal’s pedophilic remarks, labels her Pakistani ‘Epstein’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress and doctor Tamkenat Mansoor has publicly criticized veteran actor Firdous Jamal, calling his remarks “pedophilic” during a recent podcast appearance.

Mansoor, who holds an MBBS degree and two postgraduate qualifications, compared Jamal to Jeffrey Epstein, saying his behavior was harmful to society.

She said that a video of a once-popular actor recently went viral on social media, in which he made shallow comments about actresses to stay in the public eye. She explained that he suggested only young teenage girls who appear attractive and lively can excite people, while mature women do not, calling this viewpoint predatory and pedophilic.

Mansoor emphasized the broader problem, stating that many households have individuals who exploit or harass young girls or minors, and victims are often silenced or dismissed when they speak up. “This type of behavior, when ignored, only reinforces and glorifies pedophilia,” she said.

Drawing from her professional experience, Mansoor shared, “I once treated an eight-year-old rape victim whose mother advised her not to inform her father, fearing she would be blamed or mistreated. Adults who claim that teenage girls are inherently enticing are like Jeffrey Epstein in our society, and such behavior must be condemned immediately.”

She concluded with a message for parents, urging them to maintain open communication with their children and educate them on understanding the difference between appropriate and inappropriate touch.