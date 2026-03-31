US pounds Iran’s with 2,000-Pound ‘Bunker Buster’ Bomb; video goes viral

WASHINGTON – United States launched massive airstrike on Isfahan, a major Iranian city, lighting up night sky with a massive fireball.

President Trump shared explosive video on social media. It also raised questions as Isfahan housed nuclear facilities, officials confirmed that this strike specifically targeted weapons depots and military infrastructure.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post of Video 08:50 PM EST 03.30.26 President Trump just posted new uncensored video of a gigantic blast pic.twitter.com/klA2zTJpRQ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 31, 2026

The attack shows growing intensity of US-Iran tensions, sending shockwaves across the region and raising alarms in the international community.

Iran responded immediately, targeting fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, showing that the month-long war with the U.S. and Israel is spiraling into full-blown chaos.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Tehran already achieved over half of its military goals, as the war intensifies across multiple fronts. President Donald Trump shared dramatic video footage of the Isfahan strike, highlighting the fiery explosions in the city’s southern mountainous region.

UN Security Council is convening an emergency session after three peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours amid Israel’s ongoing invasion. The UN mission has not disclosed who is responsible.

Amid attacks, Trump claims negotiations are underway with Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, although Qalibaf denies any talks with the White House. Meanwhile, thousands of U.S. 82nd Airborne Division troops are arriving in the region, expanding the president’s options to include a potential ground assault.

Congress has not authorized the war, and Trump’s $200 billion funding request faces fierce opposition from Democrats and some Republicans. Adam Smith, top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, blasted the president’s claims of progress with Iran as “unsubstantiated,” questioning whether any real talks are happening at all.