Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 31 2022

08:58 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 31 2022
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October, 31, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 225.65 227.9
Euro EUR 224.5 226.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 260 262.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 64.4 65
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.8 60.4
Australian Dollar AUD 143.04 144.29
Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.45 591.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 163.19 164.54
China Yuan CNY 30.56 30.81
Danish Krone DKK 29.64 29.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.14 28.49
Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76
Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.21
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 712.92 717.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.85 47.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.08 130.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.55 21.85
Omani Riyal OMR 557.64 578.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.68 61.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 156.91 158.21
Swedish Korona SEK 20.19 20.49
Swiss Franc CHF 223.14 224.10
Thai Bhat THB 5.85 5.95

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:54 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:48 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:56 AM | 28 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:49 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:56 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 25 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most dangerous' bridge in northern Pakistan
08:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr