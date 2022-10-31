Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 31 2022
08:58 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October, 31, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|225.65
|227.9
|Euro
|EUR
|224.5
|226.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|260
|262.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|64.4
|65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|59.8
|60.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|143.04
|144.29
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|587.45
|591.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|163.19
|164.54
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.56
|30.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.64
|29.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.14
|28.49
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.68
|2.76
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.15
|1.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|712.92
|717.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.85
|47.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|129.08
|130.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.55
|21.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|557.64
|578.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.68
|61.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|156.91
|158.21
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.19
|20.49
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|223.14
|224.10
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.85
|5.95
- Virat Kohli calls out fan after video of his hotel room goes viral11:24 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Islamabad court extends Imran Khan's interim bail in foreign funding ...10:43 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Interior Minister calls for probe into Sadaf Naeem’s death after ...10:24 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Suspension bridge collapse kills over 140 in India’s Gujarat09:44 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan likely to be arrested as foreign funding converted into ...09:14 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most dangerous' bridge in northern Pakistan
08:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures from US vacation10:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- Hareem Shah goes public about circumstances leading to Aamir ...11:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- World's fastest rollercoaster ride inaugurated in Dubai11:51 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022