USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US Dollar in interbank, moving up by Rs0.19 in the opening hours on Monday.

Before noon, the local currency was being quoted at 277.82, as the dollar lost its winning momentum amid positive developments on the economic front.

Last week, PKR saw back-to-back gains as it gained Re0.19 or 0.07% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. The rupee closed the week at 277.95, compared to 278.14 it had closed the week.

