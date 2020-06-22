Pakistan reopens Afghan border terminal at Ghulam Khan crossing today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has allowed transit trade and import from Afghanistan from Chaman and Torkham border terminals besides opening of Ghulam Khan terminal for bilateral trade from Monday.

According to Foreign Office statement, keeping in view both countries' desire to further increase mutual trade, this arrangement will be in operation six days a week.

Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals.

These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic.