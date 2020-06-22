Pakistan reopens Afghan border terminal at Ghulam Khan crossing today
09:31 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has allowed transit trade and import from Afghanistan from Chaman and Torkham border terminals besides opening of Ghulam Khan terminal for bilateral trade from Monday.
According to Foreign Office statement, keeping in view both countries' desire to further increase mutual trade, this arrangement will be in operation six days a week.
Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals.
These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic.
-
- Pakistan surpasses 190,000 cases of coronavirus – 3,794 confirmed ...03:51 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Bank Alfalah innovates to assist Ehsaas beneficiaries03:50 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Hafeez's second COVID-19 test comes back negative02:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
-
- 'Lucifer' season five to release on Netflix in August12:16 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Mohib Mirza shares that he doesn't know where his daughter is11:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled themselves as the ...11:34 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020