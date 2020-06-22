Pakistan reopens Afghan border terminal at Ghulam Khan crossing today
Web Desk
09:31 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
Pakistan reopens Afghan border terminal at Ghulam Khan crossing today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has allowed transit trade and import from Afghanistan from Chaman and Torkham border terminals besides opening of Ghulam Khan terminal for bilateral trade from Monday.

According to Foreign Office statement, keeping in view both countries' desire to further increase mutual trade, this arrangement will be in operation six days a week.

Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals.

These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic.

More From This Category
Punjab minorities minister recovers from COVID-19
04:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Bank Alfalah innovates to assist Ehsaas ...
03:50 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Pakistan may reopen universities from July 15
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan assembly completes its five-year ...
12:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Govt decides to refund amount to all Pakistani ...
11:36 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh dies of coronavirus
11:21 AM | 24 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares a memory of his with the late Sushant Singh Rajput
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr