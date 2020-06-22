India may activate sleeper cells in Pakistan to cover up Ladakh embarrassment
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
India may activate sleeper cells in Pakistan to cover up Ladakh embarrassment
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India may activate its sleeper cells in some parts of Pakistan to cover up the questioning by its people over the country’s embarrassment in Ladakh standoff with China.

In a statement, he said such subversive incidents have already taken place in Karachi and even India could also pace up its violations on the Line of Control.

Captain, soldier martyred in Waziristan ... 06:31 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers were martyred and two injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a patrolling party near ...

The Foreign Minister was quoted by Radio Pakistan as saying that the BJP government is under immense pressure and Pakistan will have to minutely deliberate over the current situation.

India is acting irresponsibly and playing a subversive role in Afghanistan, he added.

China releases 10 Indian soldiers captured after ... 10:11 AM | 19 Jun, 2020

NEW DELHI - 10 Indian servicemen has been released by China, who were captured in a border clash three days ago, The ...

More From This Category
Pakistan may reopen universities from July 15
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan assembly completes its five-year ...
12:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Govt decides to refund amount to all Pakistani ...
11:36 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh dies of coronavirus
11:21 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Pakistan demands 50% reduction in India's ...
10:36 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
PM Imran directs provinces to ensure ...
09:11 AM | 24 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares a memory of his with the late Sushant Singh Rajput
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr