Captain, soldier martyred in Waziristan terrorists attack: ISPR
Web Desk
06:31 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Captain, soldier martyred in Waziristan terrorists attack: ISPR
Share

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers were martyred and two injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a patrolling party near the border of North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

The attack occurred 5km southeast of Ghariom, in South Waziristan. A suspected terrorist was also killed during the shootout, the ISPR said on Sunday.

Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed were martyred in the attack. A terrorist compound was also cleared afterward.

More From This Category
Allama Talib Johri passes away at 81
02:18 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
PIA raises airfares by upto 57% for special ...
11:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Pakistan records strong protests with Indian over ...
10:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
VIDEO – Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography ...
09:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Lahore hospital staff booked over taking naked ...
09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
92 hotspots comprising 40% of all active COVID-19 ...
08:14 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muhammad Ali – PM Imran pays tribute to "greatest sportsman"
08:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr