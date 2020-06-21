Captain, soldier martyred in Waziristan terrorists attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers were martyred and two injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a patrolling party near the border of North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

The attack occurred 5km southeast of Ghariom, in South Waziristan. A suspected terrorist was also killed during the shootout, the ISPR said on Sunday.

Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed were martyred in the attack. A terrorist compound was also cleared afterward.