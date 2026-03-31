Meesha Shafi announces appeal against court verdict in defamation case

LAHORE – Lawyer Saqib Jilani, representing Meesha Shafi, has reacted to the verdict in the case and announced plans to challenge the decision in the High Court.

He said they will obtain a certified copy of the judgment and review it before filing an appeal in the Lahore High Court.

Saqib Jilani added that the session court’s decision will be challenged after a detailed assessment of the case.

It is worth noting that the session court has ordered Meesha Shafi to pay Rs5 million in damages in a defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar.