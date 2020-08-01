Indian solider killed as Pakistan responds to LoC violations
Web Desk
03:14 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Indian solider killed as Pakistan responds to LoC violations
Share

POONCH – An Indian soldier was killed after Pakistani troops responded to unprovoked fire on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, according to officials.

The Times of India quoted an Indian defence spokesman as confirming the death of Sepoy Rohin Kumar, from 14 Punjab Regiment, who hailed from of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh.

So far, according to reports, 11 Indian soldiers have been killed in Pakistani firing at LoC this year, till date.

Earlier this week, three civilians, including two women, were injured in the Azad Kashmir (AJK) after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.

This year, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, India has committed 1,823 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

More From This Category
China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases
10:21 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners
09:19 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Pakistan, Turkey to stay in close contact on all ...
08:38 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Coronavirus — Kuwait bans flights to 31 ‘high ...
11:03 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Eidul Azha — CM Sindh grants 90 days special ...
09:46 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
UAE launches Arab world’s first nuclear power ...
08:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra Bilgic wish Eid Mubarik to Pakistan
04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr