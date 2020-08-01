Eid-ul-Azha greetings from all your favourite stars
Muslims across the world are observing Eid-ul-Azha — the festival of sacrifice — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's AS willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah.
Eid festivities are being celebrated all across the Pakistan with religious zeal and fervour and here's how all our favourite stars are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha this year:
Saba Qamar Zaman
Yumna Zaidi
Mr & Mrs Falaq Shabir
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor
Asim Azhar
Ahsan Khan with his adorable boys
Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui
Hareem Farooq
Eid Mubarak everyone 🐐 May you all find happiness and content on this blessed day. This eid maybe different from all the past eids we have celebrated due to the pandemic however I firmly believe that we all will pull through not only as a nation but also as a global family! Stay safe and spread love, kindness and joy to those who need it most ❤️
Kubra Khan
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain
Hira Mani
Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf
