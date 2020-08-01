Eid-ul-Azha greetings from all your favourite stars

Muslims across the world are observing Eid-ul-Azha — the festival of sacrifice — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's AS willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah.

Eid festivities are being celebrated all across the Pakistan with religious zeal and fervour and here's how all our favourite stars are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha this year:

Saba Qamar Zaman

Yumna Zaidi

Mr & Mrs Falaq Shabir

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

Eid mubarak everyone ❤️

Asim Azhar

Eid Mubarak ! ♥️ mai aur mera bakra 😜

Ahsan Khan with his adorable boys

Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui

Hareem Farooq

Kubra Khan 

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

Hira Mani

Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

