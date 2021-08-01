Noor Mukadam’s killer won’t escape justice, PM Khan assures nation
Share
Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the nation on Sunday the man involved in Noor Mukadam’s murder would not escape justice just because he was from an influential family and a dual citizen.
Taking phone calls from people, the prime minister said. “I have been following the Noor Mukadam case from day one and I know each and every detail. It’s a horrific case.”
He said, “This tragedy occurred over two days in front of their [Zahir’s domestic] staff. People say the accused is from an influential family and he would get free. Let me tell you no one will be able to escape,” he said.
“Even if someone is a dual national and he thinks he would be spared because of his US citizenship, he wouldn’t be,” the prime minister reassured the nation. He said the Noor case had shaken the entire nation.
Afghan ambassador’s daughter case
Referring to the recent ‘kidnapping’ and ‘recovery’ of an Afghan ambassador’s daughter, the prime minister said, “I followed the Afghan ambassador’s daughter case as if she were my own daughter. Afghan people are our own and we think of them as our brothers.”
“I would like to commend the police that they followed each and every aspect of the case,” he said.
The police followed the three taxis that were used, with the help of the smart city cameras, where they went. They located the drivers and interviewed them, he said.
“Similarly, in Noor’s case, there were cameras installed inside [the house], so the police are following everything,” he added.
Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. Police arrested Zahir Jaffer at the crime scene. The crime has since drawn national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.
- PAKvWI: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20 against ...08:20 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- KP doctor alleges harassment by MS of Charsadda DHQ (VIDEO)07:50 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Noor Mukadam’s killer won’t escape justice, PM Khan assures nation07:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Crediting the Common: Microfinancing for the better07:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test positive for coronavirus04:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video in bold dress goes viral04:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance moves (VIDEO)02:40 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021