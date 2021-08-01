KP doctor alleges harassment by MS of Charsadda DHQ (VIDEO)
Share
PESHAWAR – A clip of Dr Maria has surfaced in which she can be seen alleging harassment by the medical superintendent of Charsadda District Headquarters Hospital.
Narrating the ordeal she faced, Dr Maria said she became a victim of workplace harassment. The physician mentioned that MS of DHQ Dr Jahanzeb suspended 15 doctors but five of them rejoined after the court orders.
Later, when she and other doctors confronted him, he started hurling abuses at her. She also said that SHO Charsadda City refused to lodge a case against the MS despite the video evidence.
The KP doctor while recording a video clip urged Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and the KP Police chief to intervene and provide her justice.
On the other hand, Dr Jahanzeb said he just asked Dr Maria to come up with the rejoining notification issued by the health secretary as she was working forcibly in hospital.
It was my duty to stop any wrongdoing in the hospital, the MS said, adding that the doctor used abusive language. He clarified that he transferred those doctors who were part of the ‘mafia’ and were recommending medical reps' medicines to patients.
Budding Pakistani singer accused of sexually ... 11:26 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
LAHORE — A budding Pakistani singer and musician has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his farmhouse ...
- PAKvWI: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20 against ...08:20 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- KP doctor alleges harassment by MS of Charsadda DHQ (VIDEO)07:50 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Noor Mukadam’s killer won’t escape justice, PM Khan assures nation07:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Crediting the Common: Microfinancing for the better07:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test positive for coronavirus04:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video in bold dress goes viral04:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance moves (VIDEO)02:40 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021