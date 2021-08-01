Arab Parliament speaker arrives in Pakistan on first visit to boost ties

ISLAMABAD — Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a five-day visit to boost bilateral cooperation.

The parliament is Arab League’s legislative body, with Al-Asoumi leading a high-profile delegation, which will meet President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and other political leaders.

“Several memoranda of understanding and agreements will be signed between the Arab Parliament and the Upper House of Pakistan (Senate) to promote institutional cooperation,” the Senate said.

Senator Sana Jamali greeted the delegation on arrival and described the Arab Parliament as a “very important forum.”

“The common goal is to pave the way for development of bilateral cooperation and mutual relations,” Jamali said, saying that delegation’s main activities would start on Monday.

“Their first engagement is at the House of Federation (Senate), where the chairman will welcome them. After meeting with (the) chairman, MOUs and agreements will be signed there,” the senator said.

Jamali said the group would hold talks with Alvi and Khan later in the day.

“The agreements will focus on strengthening (the) bonding between Pakistani and Arab parliaments. The main areas are bilateral parliamentarian exchanges, economic and cultural cooperation between member countries,” she said.

The parliament tweeted that the visit would be the “first of its kind.”

“This visit aims to strengthen Arab parliamentary relations with the Pakistani side, especially in light of positive developments and remarkable growth in relations between the two sides in political, economic, security and military fields,” it said.