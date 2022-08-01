Multiple Punjab villages submerged as India diverts excess water to Pakistan

09:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Multiple Punjab villages submerged as India diverts excess water to Pakistan
Source: @mianAWP (Twitter)
LAHORE – A number of villages in the Pakistani Punjab province were flooded after India unexpectedly diverted excess water into River Ravi and Chenab.

Reports said that Ravi River, Ravi Oaj, Nullah Bain, Nullahd Deck and Nullah Basinthar witnessed massive surge in water level and low-level flood was reported in River Chenab near Bahawalpur and Jhang.

Villages and crops nearby rivers and nullahs were inundated with flood waters that could impact Pakistan’s agriculture production.

Meanwhile, Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah has sent a letter to the Indian counterpart, demanding him to share information about releasing excess water into Pakistani rivers timely.

He wrote the letter after Gurdaspur administration announced on India media that it was going to release 200,000 cusecs water into Pakistan.

Shah said that India should give prior warning before releasing the water as Pakistan needs to take measures to shift people and cattle to safe places to avoid damages.  

