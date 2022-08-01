Multiple Punjab villages submerged as India diverts excess water to Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – A number of villages in the Pakistani Punjab province were flooded after India unexpectedly diverted excess water into River Ravi and Chenab.
Reports said that Ravi River, Ravi Oaj, Nullah Bain, Nullahd Deck and Nullah Basinthar witnessed massive surge in water level and low-level flood was reported in River Chenab near Bahawalpur and Jhang.
Villages and crops nearby rivers and nullahs were inundated with flood waters that could impact Pakistan’s agriculture production.
Meanwhile, Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah has sent a letter to the Indian counterpart, demanding him to share information about releasing excess water into Pakistani rivers timely.
He wrote the letter after Gurdaspur administration announced on India media that it was going to release 200,000 cusecs water into Pakistan.
Shah said that India should give prior warning before releasing the water as Pakistan needs to take measures to shift people and cattle to safe places to avoid damages.
Balochistan rains kill at least 111, death toll ... 11:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
QUETTA – Monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people and destroyed thousands of houses in the Balochistan ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Multiple Punjab villages submerged as India diverts excess water to ...09:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pak Suzuki increases prices of six variants again08:41 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 August 202208:16 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Saudi govt detains 78 officials on charges of corruption, money ...11:59 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- WATCH – Amar Khan effortlessly mimics K3G scene04:47 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar takes down music video in respect of Muharram ul Haram03:44 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Why is Pakistan's national anthem being re-recorded and who is going ...08:14 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022