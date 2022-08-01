Elon Musk plans to build own airport in US: reports
Share
NEW YORK – SpaceX founder and business tycoon Elon Musk Elon Musk has reportedly planned to build his personal airport near Austin in south central Texas state.
Reports said that no details about the timing and exact location of the private have emerged so far, but said that the conceptual plans have received green signal.
The planned airport would facilitate Musk and his companies as Austin homes his three of companies. Tesla has also relocated its headquarters to Austin.
It is not known how much land would be acquired by Musk for his private airport; however the Austin Executive Airport’ community hangers spans over 130,000 square feet while the length of its runway is 6,025-foot.
The business tycoon will require getting approvals from EPA and FAA to build his own airport.
Meanwhile, Tesla witnessed a drop of $18.8 billion in revenue for the second quarter this year as it was recorded at $16.9 billion.
Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn deal to buy Twitter 06:01 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO – SpaceX founder and business tycoon Elon Musk has announced to terminate deal to buy Twitter, ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports 656 Covid cases, one death in a day11:19 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
- Elon Musk plans to build own airport in US: reports10:23 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Multiple Punjab villages submerged as India diverts excess water to ...09:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pak Suzuki increases prices of six variants again08:41 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Bollywood stars extend warm wishes to Kiara Advani on her birthday08:49 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- WATCH – Amar Khan effortlessly mimics K3G scene04:47 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar takes down music video in respect of Muharram ul Haram03:44 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022