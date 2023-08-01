Lahore weather update today

LAHORE – The next 12 hours will bring hot and humid weather to most parts of the country including the provincial capital.

However, in certain regions like northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining areas, there are expectations of rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers, though it will be isolated.

The Met Office's weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir suggests partly cloudy weather during the evening and night, with a possibility of rain, wind, and thundershowers in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula.

Flood situation

Overall situation of river flows across the country is stable and within limits.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, the flows in River Indus are slightly higher because of rainfall of previous days in upper catchment areas.

River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is flowing at Medium Flood Level with a decreasing trend.

The Eastern Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are stable and consistent with no abnormal flows.