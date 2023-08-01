Pak Suzuki shuts down motorcycle plant for 15 days

KARACHI – The Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has faced yet another setback, being compelled to suspend its motorcycle plant operations for a minimum of 15 days.

This decision comes in response to an ongoing shortage of raw materials, which the company officially communicated via a statement released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

From July 31, 2023, to August 15, 2023, the motorcycle plant will remain inactive due to the scarcity of inventory levels, while the automobile plant will continue its regular operations.

This recent shutdown follows a previous closure earlier in July when both the motorcycle and automobile plants were shut down until July 19. The closure was extended from the previous month.

Since July of the previous year, the company has been grappling with a persistent shortage of raw materials, mainly attributed to challenges in importing these crucial components caused by a reduction in the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.

Pak Suzuki is not the only automaker affected by these interruptions. Honda Atlas Cars and Indus Motor Company, which manufactures Toyota cars in Pakistan, have also experienced several recent shutdowns due to the shortage of essential raw materials.

The scarcity has even impacted automotive parts manufacturers, compelling them to temporarily halt their production lines.