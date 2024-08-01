Search

Pakistan reacts to Iran's statement on Parachinar violence

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson dismissed Iran's recent condemnation of violent clashes in Parachinar as "unwarranted" and based on an "incomplete picture" of the situation.

The statement came after at least 32 people were killed and over 190 injured in clashes in Kurram district, particularly in Parachinar. This area has seen conflicts among tribes, religious groups, sectarian clashes, and militant attacks over the years. The recent violence, which began over a property dispute, quickly spread to nearby areas before a ceasefire was reached.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the "terrorist attack," claiming it targeted Shia Muslims in Pakistan and called for decisive action against militant groups. However, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that such comments on Pakistan’s domestic affairs were unwarranted. She emphasized that these remarks were based on an incomplete understanding of the situation.

Baloch affirmed Pakistan's commitment to the life, dignity, and prosperity of all its citizens, noting the country's diverse and multicultural society. She reiterated Pakistan's dedication to fostering social harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Despite historical tensions and stalled agreements, such as the 2010 gas pipeline deal, Pakistan and Iran have had a complex relationship. Both countries have experienced instability along their shared border and have exchanged accusations following militant attacks. Earlier this year, they exchanged airstrikes, with each side targeting militant hideouts in the other's territory. However, recent high-level visits have aimed to restore bilateral ties.

