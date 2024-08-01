Pakistan reacts to Iran's statement on Parachinar violence

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson dismissed Iran's recent condemnation of violent clashes in Parachinar as "unwarranted" and based on an "incomplete picture" of the situation.
The statement came after at least 32 people were killed and over 190 injured in clashes in Kurram district, particularly in Parachinar. This area has seen conflicts among tribes, religious groups, sectarian clashes, and militant attacks over the years. The recent violence, which began over a property dispute, quickly spread to nearby areas before a ceasefire was reached.
On Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the "terrorist attack," claiming it targeted Shia Muslims in Pakistan and called for decisive action against militant groups. However, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that such comments on Pakistan’s domestic affairs were unwarranted. She emphasized that these remarks were based on an incomplete understanding of the situation.
Baloch affirmed Pakistan's commitment to the life, dignity, and prosperity of all its citizens, noting the country's diverse and multicultural society. She reiterated Pakistan's dedication to fostering social harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect.
Despite historical tensions and stalled agreements, such as the 2010 gas pipeline deal, Pakistan and Iran have had a complex relationship. Both countries have experienced instability along their shared border and have exchanged accusations following militant attacks. Earlier this year, they exchanged airstrikes, with each side targeting militant hideouts in the other's territory. However, recent high-level visits have aimed to restore bilateral ties.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
