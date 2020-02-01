'Tyar Hain': Asim Azhar pens hearfelt apology for disappointing PSL fans

The PSL anthem 'Tayyar Ho' left many underwhelmed and singer Asim Azhar apologizes for disappointing all cricket fans!

The tune was released on Tuesday night but for many fans, it just wants up to the mark.

Asim Azhar, who features on the song along with Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Haroon Rashid has taken to Twitter to write an apology letter to fans who disliked the new PSL5 anthem.

He wrote, "As a crazy cricket fan, I really understand the importance that cricket and PSL hold for my fellow Pakistanis. With that being said, I'm sorry to those fans, whose expectations I couldn't meet. I know you guys wait long enough for this time of the year. But everyone tried their best, tried to do something different and out of their comfort zone with only good intentions for the love of the country and cricket, And to those who are enjoying it, thank you for the love. And again, I'm sorry to the ones disappointed. Trust me, being a cricket fan, I get it."

"Sure, you have all the rights to like and dislike but please understand we all do this for the same cause, for the betterment of cricket, PSL and most importantly our Pakistan. All the anthems of PSL are OUR anthems. If you don't like a certain one, unfortunately, you have others to enjoy them as well," he said.

He also requested people to refrain from personal remarks and ill wishes.

"Please try to refrain and stick to criticism only. Making personal remarks, degrading comments or saying someone should die just for a few likes isn't cool."

What are your thoughts about the new PSL anthem? Let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned for more!