PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in Bahawalpur
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in Bahawalpur today to provide health insurance cover of up to Rs1 million a year to each family.

Prime Minister's Office shared a development saying the premier will pay a day-long visit to South Punjab for the launching of the National Health Card program.

The National Health Card has already been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Tharparkar district, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK.

With the inclusion of more than 15 million people from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar districts, the number of eligible families and individuals benefiting from the Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Punjab will increase by 63 percent.

State-run medical facilities will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to one million rupees.

