FM Qureshi dials Uzbek counterpart to discuss bilateral ties, connectivity

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday telephoned his Uzbek counterpart Mohammad Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The report of the state-run news agency said Qureshi shared his views on the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade and economic relations and connectivity.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to continue further strengthening bilateral ties in light of long-standing bonds between the two nations.

Qureshi recalled the historic visit of the Pakistani PM to the Central Asian nation in July last year and its substantive outcomes in myriad fields, including trade, education, culture, communication, defense, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

He also reaffirmed all support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its early realization.

Reports also added that FM underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region and stressed the need to sustain economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert the looming crisis.

Pak, Uzbek ministers also agreed to remain in touch to work closely towards strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation at regional and international forums, including UN, OIC, SCO, and ECO.